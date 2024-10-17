Samuel Osterman, a member of Boy Scout Troop 185 in Jasper, Indiana, is working on an Eagle Scout Project with significant community impact. He is collaborating with Jasper VFW Post #673 to create a monument dedicated to U.S. military personnel listed as Prisoners of War (POW) or Missing in Action (MIA). His project aims to honor over 81,000 service members who never returned home, including more than 1,700 from Indiana.

The planned memorial will be a black granite obelisk, placed on the Dubois County Courthouse lawn. It will serve as a tribute to these service members and a poignant backdrop for veteran-related events and ceremonies. Osterman’s project, supported by military veterans, aims to raise awareness and provide an enduring symbol of remembrance for families and the community.

Osterman has named the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) as the beneficiary of his project and is seeking financial contributions to cover the costs. Donations can be made via check to the Jasper VFW Post #673 –

Jasper VFW Post #673

FBO Samuel Osterman POW/MIA Eagle Scout Project

1607 Gregory Lane Jasper, IN 47546, or through a GoFundMe campaign.