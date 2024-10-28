Latest News

The public is invited to join a newly formed Community Choir in singing at the Annual Huntingburg United Methodist Church Thanksgiving Service, taking place at 4 PM on Sunday, November 24th.

Rehearsals will be at the church, located at 419 North Main Street in Huntingburg, from 6:30 to 7:30 PM on Wednesday, October 30th, and Wednesday, November 13th.

The public is also invited to attend the Annual Thanksgiving Service, formerly known as R. I. A. L., Religion in American Life Program.

On By Celia Neukam

