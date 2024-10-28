The public is invited to join a newly formed Community Choir in singing at the Annual Huntingburg United Methodist Church Thanksgiving Service, taking place at 4 PM on Sunday, November 24th.

Rehearsals will be at the church, located at 419 North Main Street in Huntingburg, from 6:30 to 7:30 PM on Wednesday, October 30th, and Wednesday, November 13th.

The public is also invited to attend the Annual Thanksgiving Service, formerly known as R. I. A. L., Religion in American Life Program.