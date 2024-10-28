Latest News

Huntingburg Library Parking Lot to be Closed for Construction Old National Bancorp Announces New Collaboration with Axletree for Secure Transaction Messaging Community Choir Inviting Public to Join for Huntingburg United Methodist Church Thanksgiving Service Water Usage Doubles in Birdseye: Homeowners Advised to Inspect for Leaks The Indiana State Police Wants Everyone to Stay Safe This Halloween

In this episode, Jim McFaul and Gary Schnell of the Rotary Club of Dubois County, talk with current Club President, Kenny “The Speedster” Speed, about the 20th Annual I.U. Kelley School of Business Futurecast, taking place at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium on Thursday, November 14th, 2024.

Pre-registration is required to attend this event, and sponsorships are available. Individual tickets are $35. Interested parties should contact Jim McFaul at jimmcfaul@yahoo.com or call (812) 630-5581. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Gary Schnell at gschnell@fullnet.com.

The deadline to register is Friday, November 7th.

https://youtu.be/Bbfrc8t4R9w

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Related Post