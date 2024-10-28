In this episode, Jim McFaul and Gary Schnell of the Rotary Club of Dubois County, talk with current Club President, Kenny “The Speedster” Speed, about the 20th Annual I.U. Kelley School of Business Futurecast, taking place at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium on Thursday, November 14th, 2024.

Pre-registration is required to attend this event, and sponsorships are available. Individual tickets are $35. Interested parties should contact Jim McFaul at jimmcfaul@yahoo.com or call (812) 630-5581. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Gary Schnell at gschnell@fullnet.com.

The deadline to register is Friday, November 7th.

https://youtu.be/Bbfrc8t4R9w