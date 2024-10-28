In a recent post to the Birdseye Happenings Facebook page, Town Water Operator Joel Schwartz reported a troubling increase in water loss within the community.

Schwartz indicated that he has checked the main lines without identifying any leaks, raising concerns that the problem may lie within homeowners’ properties, particularly in crawl spaces or basements. He also noted that meters will not be read for the next two weeks. Residents experiencing unusually low water pressure are encouraged to investigate potential leaks in their homes.

This advisory applies to all water customers east of the One Stop, excluding Kings Street, which is serviced by a different line. Residents are urged to remain vigilant regarding their water usage and to address any irregularities promptly.

In a phone call with Schwartz, he advised the town is currently experiencing a daily loss of approximately 15,000 to 20,000 gallons—double the normal amount.