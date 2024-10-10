Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joshua W. Grigsby on October 9 after serving a warrant issued by the Crawford County Circuit Court. The arrest occurred in Leavenworth, Indiana, following an initial unsuccessful attempt to apprehend him the previous day, which involved assistance from the Indiana State Police and Crawford County EMS.

The warrant stems from an incident on September 7, 2024, where Grigsby is alleged to have shot his brother, Mark A. Grigsby, who survived the incident.

Joshua W. Grigsby, 43, has been booked into the Crawford County Jail on several charges, including:

Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (SVF), a Level 4 Felony

Domestic Battery, a Level 5 Felony

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, a Level 5 Felony

Authorities highlighted the serious nature of the situation and expressed appreciation for the collaboration between local law enforcement agencies that facilitated Grigsby’s arrest. It is important to note that criminal charges are merely accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.