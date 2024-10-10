Latest News

The Town of Shoals will hold its Community Fall Clean-Up from October 24th to 26th, with a designated dumpster available at Town Hall for residents to dispose of any unwanted items cluttering their homes, garages, or yards. Participants are asked to place all items directly inside the dumpster and avoid leaving items on the ground around it. If the dumpster reaches capacity, residents should not leave items outside.

Please note that certain items are prohibited from disposal, including tires, construction waste, paint, batteries, and other hazardous materials. This initiative aims to help residents declutter while ensuring a clean and safe community environment.

On By Joey Rehl

