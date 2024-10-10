Jasper Community Arts is excited to welcome internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Jessica Fichot to the Jasper Arts Center as part of its renowned Backstage Series. The performance will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 7:30 PM, with doors opening at 6:30 PM.

Hailing from Los Angeles and Paris, Jessica Fichot is known for her unique fusion of French chanson, gypsy jazz, and international folk music. With an eclectic sound inspired by her French-Chinese-American heritage, Fichot’s performances captivate audiences worldwide with her soothing vocals, dynamic accordion playing, and engaging storytelling.

Set in the intimate backstage area of the Jasper Arts Center, this concert offers a one-of-a-kind experience where the audience is seated directly on stage with the performers. This arrangement allows for a personal and immersive musical evening, a hallmark of the Backstage Series.

A limited number of tickets are still available for this special performance. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience Jessica Fichot’s soulful blend of music in this intimate setting. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Jasper Community Arts website or by calling the Box Office at (812) 482-3070.