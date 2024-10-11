The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to introduce Courtney Hellums as their newest team member, serving as a Jail Officer. Courtney has harbored a passion for law enforcement from a young age, which only deepened during her time at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus. Courtney is eager to step into her new position, where she will support her team and play an active role in the jail’s operations.

Courtney’s leadership abilities stand out, and she is determined to prove her value as she works toward her goal of transitioning to the dayshift. Outside of her law enforcement career, Courtney enjoys spending time with her family, attending her children’s sporting events, camping, and participating in truck and tractor pulls, as well as demolition derbies.

The Sheriff’s Office is excited to have Courtney on board and looks forward to her contributions in this new role.