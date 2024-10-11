The community came together in a big way at the Howl at the Moon fundraiser on October 4th, raising over $25,000 in support of Mentors for Youth of Dubois County. With more than 200 attendees, the evening was a huge success, featuring dinner, drinks, dancing, an exciting auction, and a lively dueling piano performance.

The funds raised will directly benefit the mentoring programs that serve local youth, providing them with opportunities for personal growth, connection, and support through meaningful relationships with mentors.

“We are beyond grateful for the incredible support from our community,” said Erin Kidwell, Executive Director of Mentors for Youth. “Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, donors, and attendees, we’re able to continue making a lasting difference in the lives of the children we serve.”

The organization extends a special thank you to its Moonlight Title Sponsor, Springs Valley Bank & Trust, as well as Encore Sponsors, Meyer Distributing, Kimball International, RE/MAX Local, Jasper Equipment & Supply, Carpenter Realty, Liberty Federal Credit Union, and Hoosier Hills Federal Credit Union, whose contributions made the event possible. They would also like to thank the incredible vendors that made the night so enjoyable, Howl2Go, River Centre, Butcher and Barrel, Owsley’s Lounge, Mama T’s, Emerald Greens, Tell City Pretzel, and Keith Bauer. Their commitment to Mentors for Youth ensures that the programs can continue growing and positively impacting the community.

For more information about Mentors for Youth of Dubois County or how to get involved, visit www.mentors4youth.com