The 2024 Celestine Christmas Parade has announced they are now accepting entries. The parade will take place on the same day as the tree lighting, Sunday, December 1st, and will begin at 5:45 PM EST.

Those taking part in the parade can line up on parade day from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the former Celestine Elementary School Parking Lot. Parade entries will be given numbers upon arrival and the Celestine Fire Department will assist in finding your place in the lineup.

Giveaways are welcome for the parade. All horse and animal units being entered are required to provide their own waste disposal.

The deadline to have entry forms turned in is November 25th, 2024, and there are no entry fees. The forms should be sent via mail to Amanda Steckler, 420 N Satine Rd, Celestine, IN, 47521, and marked Attn: Christmas Parade. The entry form can be found below.

If you have any questions, contact Amanda Steckler by phone at 812-309-1861 or by email at amerkel19@outlook.com.