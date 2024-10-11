Latest News

2024 Celestine Christmas Parade Now Accepting Entries Howl at the Moon Fundraiser Raises Over $25,000 for Mentors for Youth of Dubois County Dubois County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Jail Officer READI Funds Leveraged to Address Housing Shortage in Southern Indiana Win a Six-Month Supply of Diapers and Wipes at Daviess Community Hospital’s Community Health Fair

The 2024 Celestine Christmas Parade has announced they are now accepting entries. The parade will take place on the same day as the tree lighting, Sunday, December 1st, and will begin at 5:45 PM EST.

Those taking part in the parade can line up on parade day from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the former Celestine Elementary School Parking Lot. Parade entries will be given numbers upon arrival and the Celestine Fire Department will assist in finding your place in the lineup.

Giveaways are welcome for the parade. All horse and animal units being entered are required to provide their own waste disposal.

The deadline to have entry forms turned in is November 25th, 2024, and there are no entry fees. The forms should be sent via mail to Amanda Steckler, 420 N Satine Rd, Celestine, IN, 47521, and marked Attn: Christmas Parade. The entry form can be found below.

If you have any questions, contact Amanda Steckler by phone at 812-309-1861 or by email at amerkel19@outlook.com.

Celestine Christmas Parade Entry Form 2024 EditableDownload
On By Celia Neukam

Related Post