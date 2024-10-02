Photo Courtesy of Orange County Community Foundation

The Orange County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that five exemplary seniors from Orange County have been selected as finalists for the prestigious 2025 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. These distinguished students have consistently demonstrated excellence in academics, leadership, and community service, positioning them for the opportunity to receive full tuition, required fees, and additional funding for books and equipment at any accredited college or university in Indiana.

The 2025 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship finalists are:

Aubrey Bledsoe – Springs Valley High School

– Springs Valley High School Brian Fullington – Paoli High School

– Paoli High School Korbin Kidwell – Orleans High School

– Orleans High School Keeley Scott – Paoli High School

– Paoli High School Ayla Steele – Orleans High School

The recipient of this prestigious award will be announced soon, recognizing one of these students for their hard work and dedication to their community.