The Dubois County Probation Department is currently seeking a dedicated individual to join their team as a full-time Probation Assistant. This role involves a wide range of administrative duties to support probation officers, court staff, and clients within the legal system.

Key Duties Include:

Assisting with client files, probation orders, and court proceedings.

Handling phone calls and assisting office visitors.

Managing criminal history records and utilizing the Supervised Release System (SRS) to oversee client cases.

Preparing county and state transfer requests, administering drug screens, and maintaining DNA supplies.

Assisting with various administrative tasks as needed.

Job Requirements: Candidates must possess a high school diploma or GED, with the ability to meet all hiring and retention standards. The role requires effective communication skills, both written and verbal, familiarity with office software, and the ability to manage tasks under occasional pressure. Flexibility in working extended or evening hours may be required.

The position offers a 35-hour workweek and comes with a comprehensive benefits package, including holiday pay and PERF retirement investment.

Applications can be submitted via the Dubois County website or emailed to Jennifer Lampert at jslampert@duboiscountyin.org. For more information, visit www.duboiscountyin.org.