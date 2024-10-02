Job seekers in Martin County will have the opportunity to explore employment options at the upcoming Martin County Job Fair on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will take place at 99 W Washington Street, Loogootee.

Several local companies will be in attendance, offering a range of job opportunities. Some of the participating businesses include Loughmiller Tool & Design, Surge Staffing, Developmental Services, Inc. (DSI), Trilogy Health Services, Premier Ag Co-Op, Inc., Meyer Distributing and Logistics, and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, and many more.

In addition, a free informational session titled “How to Work a Job Fair” will be available for job seekers at 1:00 p.m., one hour before the job fair begins. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and also visit their local WorkOne center for assistance with resume preparation before the event.

The Martin County Job Fair offers a convenient opportunity for job seekers to connect with local employers and explore potential career paths.