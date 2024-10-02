On October 1, 2024, at 9:13 p.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a disturbance at the Train Station Apartments located at 80 West 800 South in Fort Branch, Indiana. The reporting party advised Communications Officer Tiahanna Berry that there was a male and a female fighting. Upon arriving Deputy Eric Powell located the apartment where the disturbance was reported to have occurred. At that point, Deputy Powell with the assistance of other officers began an investigation into the incident. During the investigation, 24-year-old Kristian Coon of Evansville was taken into custody due to her erratic and physically aggressive behavior. After his investigation, Deputy Powell placed Ms. Coon into custody and transported her to the Gibson County Jail where she was charged with:



Battery by Bodily Waste-Felony

Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Child-Felony

Possession of Marijuana- Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia- Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct- Misdemeanor



Assisting Deputy Powell in his investigation was Sgt. Loren Barchett of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Bryan Munnier of the Haubstadt Police Department.