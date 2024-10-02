Joyce Fern (Lagenour) Zehr, age 75, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 1:15 p.m., on Monday, September 30, 2024, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

She was born October 7, 1948, in Hillham, Indiana, to Ruby (Self) and Elvan Lagenour; and married Loval Richard Zehr on February 15, 1974, in Jasper. Joyce was retired for quite some time; loved to be around family; loved to quilt; and loved all of her pets – even some that were not hers! She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, on May 10, 2016; one son, William “Cody”Zehr; two brothers, Lonnie Lagenour (in infancy) and David Lagenour; three sisters, Linda Gladys Burress, Nora “Judy” McCarty and Amanda Huff.

She is survived by her three sons, Kevin (Elaine) Kelley of Schnellville, Mark (Jodi) Kelley of St. Henry and Martin Christopher “Kit” Zehr of Birdseye; one brother, Donald (Patricia) Lagenour of Jasper; thirteen grandchildren, Logan, James, Kayli, Emmi, Tia, T.J., Amanda, Jessica, Becky, John, Viva, Christy (wife, Vanessa) and Branden; nineteen great-grandchildren, Denver, Chandon, Evie, Carson, Zach, Zander, Zeriah, Zayden, Zavier, Starr, Katie, Jay, Aizen, Natalie, Jessica, Elijah, Jessi, Kensley and Prestin; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Joyce Zehr will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Interment will take place at Mentor Cemetery near Birdseye at a later date. Rev. Albert Madden will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 12:00 noon-3:00 p.m., on Sunday, the day of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dubois County Humane Society, 426 Wernsing Road, Jasper, IN 47546, https://app.aplos.com/aws/give/TheDuboisCountyHumaneSociety/Donate

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com