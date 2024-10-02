The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for U.S. 50 in Martin County.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 7, crews will begin lane closures on U.S. 50 in Martin County. These lane closures will occur between the intersections of State Road 550 and the southern intersection of U.S. 231 in Loogootee.

Lane closures will allow for patching and paving work to be done on the roadway. Work will begin on the outside lanes of U.S. 50. Once work on the outside lanes has been completed, work will commence on the inside lanes. All work is expected to take a month to complete, depending on the weather.