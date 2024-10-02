Judith Ann Arvin, age 83, of Portersville, Indiana, passed away with her daughter by her side at 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Judy was born in Portersville, Indiana, on November 17, 1940, to Lee Amos and Meta (Breitwieser) Weber. She married the love of her life, Leslie T. Arvin on June 17, 1957. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2011.

She retired from Kimball Electronics in 2005 after 32 years, most of which were spent in supervision.

She was a member of Central Christian Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Judy had many hobbies, including sewing, gardening, hiking, reading, camping, boating, and spending time with family and friends. She was multi-talented, and passed on many of those traits to her family. She was an amazing cook, and loved sharing that gift with family and friends. Many wonderful meals and desserts were created and consumed over conversation in her kitchen, which made for very fond memories. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her pug, Jasper held a special place in her heart as well. She and Leslie instilled a great love for animals and nature in their children.

Their children learned that work was important; however, they also learned that just as important was sitting on the front porch talking to family and friends. Two take-away messages learned were, “If you didn’t know something you learned, and “If you do what was right, then there are no worries.”

They were avid travelers and did so frequently throughout their life, taking many trips inside and out of the United States. They shared a love for music, as they attended many Gaither Concerts, took numerous trips to the Grand Ole Opry and were avid listeners of Gospel and Country music.

Surviving are two daughters, Pamela (Ken Hart) Weisheit-Hart, Jasper, IN, and Kathy Cato, Celestine, IN, two grandchildren, Preston (Alyssa) Weisheit and Brittney (Luke) Gehlhausen, nine great grandchildren, Reagan, Reese, Trace, Dallas, Porter, Tripp, Bryce, Hayden, and Lenore, one sister, Jane Ellen (Charlie) Neuman, Jasper, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are two sons, Brian Lee and Pryce Jerome Arvin, and a son-in-law, Randy “Tiny” Weisheit.

The family wants to extend a special thanks to Gentiva Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

A funeral service for Judith Ann Arvin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Pastors Jacob Keeling and Barry Groh will officiate.

The funeral procession will then leave the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel at 2:00 p.m. to go to the burial at Old Union Cemetery near Alfordsville, Indiana. There will be a luncheon for family and friends immediately following the funeral service and before the procession to the cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church in Huntingburg, Indiana, or to Old Union Cemetery for perpetual care.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.