Last Thursday at Jasper Middle School, representatives from the Lochmueller Group invited the public to a Mid-States Corridor Tier 2 Public Information Meeting.

There were displays in the conversation area at this event, detailing the Tier 2 project study plans, and representatives were on-hand to discuss concerns and answer questions with guests and landowners of Dubois County.

At 6:00PM that evening, guests were urged to the JMS Auditorium for a brief presentation of information on the Tier 2 Study.

This video captures the introduction, presentation, and post-presentation of that Public Information Meeting.

Further information about the project can be located on their website: https://midstatescorridor.com/

The Mid-States Project Office welcomes members of the public to attend office hours and speak with project team members, ask questions, and provide feedback at their office, located on the Jasper campus of Vincennes University at 850 College Avenue.

Office hours are every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00AM to 4:00PM, or by appointment.

Call the Mid-States Project Office at 812-482-3116 with questions or to schedule an appointment.