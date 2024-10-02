Daviess County Rural Water Systems Inc. has issued multiple precautionary boil orders for their customers.

The affected areas for this boil order include:

County Road 450 South and Horrall Road to County Road 50 West

County Road 450 South and County Road 50 West

Alexander Hill Road including Alexander Estates

Highway 231 from County Road 1475 North up to and including Deerfield

All customers on County Road 1350 East up to Valor

It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before use. DCRWS advises customers should continue boiling all cooking and drinking water until they notify it is no longer necessary.

If you have any questions contact Daviess County Rural Water Systems Inc. at (812) 254-4526.