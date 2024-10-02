The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) secured $550,000 in competitive grant funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to support the export activities of Hoosier small businesses through the Indiana State Trade and Export Promotion (IN-STEP) grant program. IN-STEP, which launched in 2020, helps Indiana small businesses develop and expand export-related activities, opening up new international markets for Hoosier-made goods around the world.

IN-STEP is designed to help small businesses identify, market, and sell their products or services around the world. Through the program, eligible companies can receive reimbursements for costs associated with export-related activities, such as participating in international trade missions, trade shows, and export educational programs, as well as other export services provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce. This new grant funding will be available to Indiana companies beginning October 1st, 2024, through September 2026, or until all funds are distributed.

Following the announcement of new IN-STEP grant program funding, the IEDC formally launched the IEDC Trade Council on, October 1st. This council will bring together state and private partners for open discussions to better understand how the state of Indiana can fuel global business opportunities.

Since the program’s launch less than four years ago, IN-STEP has helped 77 Indiana entrepreneurs and small businesses with 149 projects to start or expand export activity across six continents. These businesses have reported export sales of $26.5 million for grant-support activities, generating an approximate return on investment of $25 for every federal grant dollar invested.

Indiana entrepreneurs and small businesses are encouraged to apply for export assistance through IN-STEP. To be eligible:

The business must be in operation for at least one year;

The business must be new to exporting or market expansion;

The business must be an Indiana Small Business Development Center (Indiana SBDC) client;

The business must be in accordance with SBA size standards, which categorize small businesses based on measures like industry, number of employees, and annual receipts (use the SBA’s Size Standards Tool to see if your company qualifies);

The business’ goods must be made in the U.S. or composed of at least 51% U.S. material.

To learn more and apply for export assistance through IN-STEP, visit iedc.in.gov/program/in-step/overview.

Indiana entrepreneurs and small businesses are also encouraged to connect with statewide resources and leverage the support of ecosystem navigators at ConnectIND, a digital portal available in 11 languages that is designed to increase support for entrepreneurs and founders, powering Indiana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.