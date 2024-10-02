Jasper Community Arts has announced they will present the work of two Indiana Artists, Cara Lee Wade from Fort Wayne, IN, and Valerie Eickmeier from Carmel, IN during October, November, and December 2024 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. The two-person painting and photography exhibit will feature a variety of prints and paintings with nature as the shared subject.

Cara Lee Wade’s featured photographs in the exhibit are Archival Images from Cameraless Lumen Prints. Lumen Prints are solar photograms, a cameraless photo process involving black and white photographic paper, in this case, organic materials, such as flowers, plant life, and seaweed, alongside household organic substances, like turmeric, vinegar, beetroot, and salt, exposed in Sunlight. The Sun reacts with and infiltrates the organic materials to produce image registration and colors in the black and white paper. The original images are temporary; continued exposure to the sun will result in the disappearance of the imagery while fixing the photographic paper dilutes the quality of color and texture. In Wade’s process, the images are sun-exposed, digitally scanned, enlarged, and then printed on aluminum. Each body of Lumens that Wade creates are made in a specific place.

Valerie Eickmeier’s theme in her paintings include the study of environment, water, landscapes, and human impact on nature. Eickmeier’s artwork is imbedded with references to geographical places that convey information about environmental concerns.

Cara Lee Wade received a Master of Fine Art degree in Photography from Savannah College of Art and Design in the spring of 2004 and began teaching the following fall.

Valeries Eickmeier is a studio artist, Dean Emerita, and Professor Emerita at the Herron School of Art and Design, Indiana University, Indianapolis. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 1982 and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kansas City Art Institute in 1979.

The two-person installation exhibition will be on display from October 3rd through December 26th, 2024. Both artists will attend the First Thursday Reception on Thursday, October 3rd to give a Gallery Talk. The First Thursday Receptions will take place on Thursday, October 3rd, November 7th, and December 5th, 2024 from 5 PM to 7 PM.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from noon to 3 PM. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 812-482-3070.