Dennis M. “Denny” Reed, age 74 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Monday, October 1, 2024 at home surrounded by family.

He was born in Concordia, Kansas on December 1, 1949 to Fredrick Darrell and Betty (Kugler) Reed. He married his wife of 50 years, Jane Sternberg on December 2, 1973 in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana.

He was a 1968 graduate of Superior High School in Superior, Nebraska, and graduated from Kansas State University in 1972 with a B.S. in Restaurant Management.

Denny spent most of his career as a District Manager for several keyboard manufacturers, including Kimball, Young Chang, Roland and Rodgers.

After a very successful career in the music industry, he and his wife Jane embarked on a lifelong dream of owning and operating their own restaurant, Mimi’s.

Denny was a member of Truelove Church in Loogootee, where he served as their organist.

He was a member and Past Master of the Jasper Masonic Line Lodge #743. He was also a 32nd Degree Master Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite. Denny was the Potentate of the Hadi Shrine Temple in 2001 and served as Past President of the Dubois County Shrine Club. He was very involved in the planning and management of the Hadi Shrine Circus, and was a Dubois County Roadster. He was also a member of the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175.

He was an avid supporter and sports fan of his alma mater, Kansas State. His biggest passion in life was music; a day did not go by where he didn’t play a piano, keyboard, and even on occasion, an accordion. He loved to entertain people through stories, sharing his love of music, hosting happy hour, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Jane Reed of Jasper, two daughters; Ashley Fair (Dan), Ireland, and Kayce Reed-Buechlein (Aaron), Bloomington, and one grandson, Connor Fair.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Funeral services for Dennis M. “Denny” Reed will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Pastor Darrell Arthur will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. A Hadi Shrine walkthrough and Masonic Line Lodge #743 memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Encompass and Brookside for the loving care he received throughout his illness as well as Gentiva Hospice. A very special thank you to his nurse Audra Fleck, RN, for her great care and support during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Truelove Church in Loogootee.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com