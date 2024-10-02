Wilstem Wildlife Park has announced the return of their Fall Festival of Lights; featuring a drive-thru light show, the option for evening drive-thru animal safaris and wagon tours, and new this year, Dinos After Dark. The Fall Festival of Lights will be a Halloween and Fall-themed drive-thru light show now featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs lit up.

The light show will feature large-scale light installations of a Halloween town, witches’ brew, ghosts and ghouls, spiders, a graveyard, Frank and friends, a light tunnel, dinosaurs, and much more. The light show will be available from October 4th through November 2nd and cost $39 per vehicle.

Guests can get the full experience by purchasing the Twilight Drive Thru Safari or Twilight Wagon Tour; both options include an animal experience in addition to the Light Show. Arrive between 5 and 6:30 PM and experience the Drive-Thru Safari. Guests will have the opportunity if they choose to park and visit the Roos and Crew barn to see even more animals, then loop back around to the Wilstem entrance afterward to cue up for the Fall Festival of Lights and Dinos After Dark which are included.

The cost for the Twilight Drive Thru Safari self-guided tour is $30 for adults, $24 for children ages 3-12, and $27 for seniors aged 65 and over. The cost for the Twilight Wagon Safari guided tour, which goes into the elephant habitat for a unique up-close visit, is $57 for adults, $51 for children ages 3-12, and $54 for seniors aged 65 and over.

For more information or to purchase tickets for these events, visit wilstem.com.