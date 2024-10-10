Dubois County Entrepreneurs & Innovators (DCE&I) will be wrapping up their year on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024, with the final installment of the Foundations of Business Series, focusing on SPACE.

This event will showcase many of the available commercial properties that are for rent, lease, or sale in Ferdinand, Huntingburg, and Jasper, to assist new business owners seeking a location, established owners looking to expand, or just exploring opportunities in the county.

Some Jasper locations will be open for viewing and tours from 3 to 6 PM, while the other Jasper locations along with the Ferdinand and Huntingburg properties will not be accessible. However, you can visit the City/Town Hall in each area to pick up a packet with all the buildings for sale or lease. Packet pickups for the Ferdinand and Huntingburg properties will be available from 3 to 4:30 PM.

The Jasper properties allowing viewing are:

604 Main Street

402 McCrillus Street

225 River Centre Landing

Those interested can also visit The Next Chapter, located at 519 Main Street in Jasper, at 6 PM for networking, food, and drinks, as well as to hear from DCE&I partners at 6:30 PM.

The speakers for the evening include Colten Pipenger with Dubois Strong on who they are and what they do, Springs Valley Bank & Trust, Anne McGowan from DCE&I on Future Events and Education, and Jeremiah & Erin Smith, Owners of The Next Chapter, telling their story. Attendees are able to ask questions to all the speaking guests.