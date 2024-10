In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Joe “Swampy” Scholenbachler, with the Four Rivers Arts & Crafts Association, about their 49th Annual Harvest Home Festival Arts & Crafts Show, taking place at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds on October 19th-20th, 2024.

Visit their website for more details: http://4riversartsandcrafts.com/

https://youtu.be/vV9Ptc2qmn8