Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide has proclaimed October as Alpha Delta Kappa Month in Dubois County.

Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary sorority for women educators dedicated to educational excellence, altruism, and world understanding. The organization’s purposes include recognizing outstanding educators, building a fraternal fellowship among women in the teaching profession, promoting educational and charitable projects and activities, and promoting high education standards.

Alpha Delta Kappa was granted a charter in 1947 and international status was granted in 1956. Indiana is celebrating its 70th anniversary, having chartered on October 2nd, 1954.

The Beta Gamma Chapter of Dubois County was chartered in 1983 and meets the second Thursday of the month at 3:45 PM.

Beta Gamma awards a scholarship to a college student majoring in education and embarking on their student teaching requirement. The recipient may be male or female. The recipient for 2024 was Ava Widolff. Beta Gamma members also donate time and money to altruistic endeavors throughout the year that are aimed toward youth and education.

Officers for the 2024-2026 Biennium are Co-presidents Beth Meece and Clara Fromme, Secretary Sue Ann Burns, Treasurer Brooke Elrod, Historians Marie Patton and Kristy Dilger, Chaplain Pat Seger, and Membership chairman Brenda Hurm. Serving on the Indiana Alpha Delta Kappa Executive Board from Beta Gamma is Historian Clara Fromme.

To find out more about the Beta Gamma Sorority, contact Membership Chairman Brenda Hurm.