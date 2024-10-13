The Santa Claus Museum & Village will soon host Indiana Woods on Wheels on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM.

This free public event is a traveling interactive exhibit that provides information about the Hoosier state’s most renewable resource, our forests. Visitors will feel as if they have been transported to the woods as soon as they enter with interactive displays that will immerse the senses while covering key topics in forestry.

Navigating through the exhibit takes visitors from learning about the benefits of forest management and how it supports Indiana’s native wildlife to the history of Indiana’s forests and the many industries that rely on our magnificent hardwoods to produce the products we all know and love. Along with having beneficial information within the exhibit, the Woods on Wheels forester will be there to answer questions, offer more in-depth information, and provide science-based forestry lessons to students.

Those visiting to see the exhibit can also tour the museum, browse the gift shop, visit the 22-foot Santa, enter the 1880 Santa Claus Church, and children are always welcome to write letters to Santa in the historic Santa Claus Post Office.

The Santa Claus Museum & Village is located just south of Holiday World on Indiana State Road 245 and is a not-for-profit organization seeking to preserve the history of the town of Santa Claus and perpetuate the tradition of answering thousands of children’s letters to Santa.

For more information about the event or the Santa Claus Museum & Village, call (812)544-2434.