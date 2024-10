The Heritage Hills FFA will hold a pumpkin carving event at Jim Yelling Park on Sunday, October 27, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. All elementary-aged children are invited to participate. Carving materials and cut-out designs will be provided, and the event is free of charge. Candy and juice will also be available for attendees. Special thanks go to Jim Yelling Park for hosting and Frey Produce for donating the pumpkins.