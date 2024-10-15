Latest News

Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand will be offering mock turtle soup for sale on Sunday, October 20, for $22 per gallon. To reserve a gallon, call the parish office at 812-367-1212. Pickup begins at 11 a.m.

Additionally, the parish will host its Fall BBQ on Sunday, November 3, at the St. Henry Financial Life Hall. The meal includes half a BBQ chicken, pork & beans, slaw, and potato salad for $15. Drive-thru service starts at 11 a.m. Eastern. Christ the King Parish is located at 341 E. 10th Street, Ferdinand. Everyone is welcome!

