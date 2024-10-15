IU Health Positive Link is offering free and confidential HIV testing across Lawrence and Orange Counties, with no appointment necessary. Testing results are available within 20 minutes, making it a quick and accessible service for the community.

Regular HIV testing is crucial for early detection and prevention. Knowing one’s status not only helps individuals take charge of their own health but also reduces the risk of unknowingly spreading the virus to others. By providing free testing, IU Health Positive Link ensures that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, has access to this vital service. Early detection can lead to better treatment outcomes and prevent further transmission, making it an essential step in promoting public health and well-being.

Residents can take advantage of these testing opportunities at various locations throughout the month:

Every Monday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Positive Link office (642 W. Hospital Rd., Paoli).

The first Wednesday of each month from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Lawrence County Health Department (2419 Mitchell Rd., Bedford).

The first Thursday of each month from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Mitchell Public Library (804 W. Main St., Mitchell).

The second Wednesday of each month from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Bedford Men’s Warming Shelter (1414 H St., Bedford), with blood pressure screening also available.

The third Thursday of each month from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Families Forever the Recovery Engagement Center (1129 16th St., Bedford).

The fourth Monday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Resurrection Life Church (507 W. Warren St., Mitchell), with blood pressure screening also available.

By offering convenient testing at multiple locations, IU Health Positive Link aims to remove barriers to health care and provide life-saving services to the community. For more information, visit IU Health Positive Link or contact the local offices for details.