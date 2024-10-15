On the evening of Friday, October 12, Trooper Austin Collins received a report from Orange County Dispatch regarding a possible intoxicated driver near Orleans. Upon locating the suspected vehicle on a rural county road, Trooper Collins approached the driver, identified as Robert V. Wilson, 37, of Maryville, TN. Wilson displayed visible signs of impairment.

He was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for medical clearance and a chemical test. Following this, Wilson was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail, where he is currently held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Robert V. Wilson, 37, Maryville, TN OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor



All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.