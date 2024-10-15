Latest News

Join the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175 for a Euchre Tournament on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. The event begins at 6:00 p.m., with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. Participants can sign in between 5:00 p.m. and 5:50 p.m., followed by a draw for tables at 5:55 p.m.

The entry fee is $6.00, with additional play at $0.25 per hick. Attendees can enjoy chili dogs and hot dogs for donations—$3 for one or $5 for two. Payouts will be awarded for first, second, and third places, as well as for the lowest score.

Come early to eat or enjoy snacks at halftime! Don’t miss a fun evening of cards and camaraderie at the Jasper Moose Lodge.

On By Joey Rehl

