The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for U.S. 231 in Martin County.

Beginning on or around Friday, October 18, crews will begin lane closures on U.S. 231 in Martin County. These lane closures will occur just south of Loogootee, between County Road 158 and County Road 100 South over Friends Creek.

Lane closures will allow for a polymeric overlay project to be performed on the bridge. The bridge approaches will also be smoothed during this project.

One lane of traffic will be open during this project. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal. Work is expected to last through the beginning of November, depending on the weather.