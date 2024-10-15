Effective Immediately, the following activities are prohibited in Martin County:

1.) Campfires and other recreational fires, unless enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter by 6 inches high or larger,

2.) Open burn of any kind using conventional fuel such as wood, or other combustible matter, except grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane,

3.) The burning of debris, such as timber of vegetation, including such debris that results from building construction activities and/or windstorm debris; and

4.) The use of burn barrels for any open burning at residential structures.

Charcoal from permitted grills shall not be removed from the grills until the charcoal has been thoroughly extinguished.

Limit personal use of fireworks to those that do not leave the ground, and that they refrain from using aerial firework devices.