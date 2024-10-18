Latest News

The Jasper Wildcats take on the Evansville North Huskies in Week 8 of Indiana High School Football 2024.

Play-by-Play: Carey Schneider

Color Analyst: Craig Schneider

Camera: Jeremy Markos

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

