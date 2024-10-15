The Crawford County Economic Development Corporation is hosting two professional development training seminars as part of the Regional Opportunity Initiative.

The first session will take place on Saturday, October 26, focusing on job search platforms such as LinkedIn and Indeed. Attendees will learn to choose the right site for their needs, create effective profiles, and develop skills to navigate these platforms. The seminar will begin at 8 a.m. and will last for three hours, including a Q&A session and one-on-one guidance.

The second session is scheduled for Saturday, November 9, and will emphasize essential professional development skills, including resume building, cover letter writing, and creating a professional email address. This session will also start at 8 a.m. and will feature time for Q&A and personalized assistance. Both workshops will be led by Chris Isaacs from Ivy Tech and will include a light breakfast.

These training seminars are part of the Digital Literacy initiative funded by the Public Access WiFi Grant from the Regional Opportunity Initiative. The workshops aim to enhance digital skills and improve economic opportunities for residents, allowing them to become more competitive in the job market.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register by emailing info@selectcrawfordcounty.com or calling (812) 739-4479, though pre-registration is not mandatory. Both seminars will be held at the Crawford County Welcome Center, located at 5935 S. State Road 66, English, IN 47118.