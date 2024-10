Detectives with the Indiana State Police are searching for Justin R. MacDonald. MacDonald was last seen at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2024, near the French Island Marina on River Road and County Road 1040 West. MacDonald is 6-foot 1-inch and 185 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Any information on the location of Justin MacDonald should be made to Master Trooper Trey Lytton at (812-482-1441).