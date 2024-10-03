Eckerty Lodge #719, a Masonic Lodge in Crawford County, is inviting the public to a chili fundraiser on Saturday, November 2nd, starting at 4 PM until supplies last. This event aims to raise funds for the Lodge’s yearly maintenance and support its ongoing community initiatives.

Everyone is welcome to join, and you do not need to be a Freemason or come from a family of Masons to participate. This community gathering promises a warm and welcoming atmosphere where locals can come together for a good cause.

The fundraiser will feature a delicious variety of chili available for a free-will donation. Whether you’re a chili enthusiast or just looking for a comforting meal, this event is perfect for families and friends alike.

Eckerty Lodge #719 is located at 1082 Bradford Street in Eckerty. Mark your calendars for this special event and enjoy a hearty meal while supporting the Lodge’s efforts to maintain their facility and continue hosting community events throughout the year.