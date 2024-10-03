Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand, in partnership with Jasper Engines and Transmissions, is launching a donation drive to assist those affected by the flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. The community is encouraged to contribute essential items to support flood victims.

Donations will be collected at the Christ the King Spiritual Life Center from Thursday, October 3rd, through Wednesday, October 9th. Drop-off times are available on weekdays from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, as well as Saturday after the 5:00 PM Mass and Sunday after the 10:00 AM Mass.

The following items are urgently needed:

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Toothpaste

Soap

Diapers

Wet wipes

Cleaning supplies

Rubber gloves

Cash donations

Community members are urged to contribute what they can to help those in need during this challenging time. For more information, please contact Christ the King Parish.