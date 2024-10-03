Latest News

Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand, in partnership with Jasper Engines and Transmissions, is launching a donation drive to assist those affected by the flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. The community is encouraged to contribute essential items to support flood victims.

Donations will be collected at the Christ the King Spiritual Life Center from Thursday, October 3rd, through Wednesday, October 9th. Drop-off times are available on weekdays from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, as well as Saturday after the 5:00 PM Mass and Sunday after the 10:00 AM Mass.

The following items are urgently needed:

  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Toothpaste
  • Soap
  • Diapers
  • Wet wipes
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Rubber gloves
  • Cash donations

Community members are urged to contribute what they can to help those in need during this challenging time. For more information, please contact Christ the King Parish.

On By Jared Atkins

