Daviess Community Hospital will host the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR class on Monday, November 18 from 4-6 p.m. in Education Room 1 of the hospital. The class is designed for community rescuers such as teachers, daycare workers, firefighters, police, etc. The cost is $50 per person, however, the class is free for all DCH employees. To register, visit cpr.heart.org or call DCH Occupational Health Nurse Jennifer Shaw, RN, at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1147.

