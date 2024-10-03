Latest News

Daviess Community Hospital will host the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR class on Monday, November 18 from 4-6 p.m. in Education Room 1 of the hospital. The class is designed for community rescuers such as teachers, daycare workers, firefighters, police, etc. The cost is $50 per person, however, the class is free for all DCH employees. To register, visit cpr.heart.org or call DCH Occupational Health Nurse Jennifer Shaw, RN, at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1147.

What: American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR class

When: November 18 from 4-6 p.m.

Where: Daviess Community Hospital, Education Room 1, 1314 E. Walnut, Washington, IN

Contact: DCH Occupational Health Nurse Jennifer Shaw, RN, at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1147

On By Joey Rehl

