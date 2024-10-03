In some lighter and brighter news from neighboring Orange County, the Paoli High School football team is making headlines for all the right reasons. After playing a varsity game against Eastern Greene on September 27, 2024, in a downpour that turned the field into a muddy mess, the Rams took it upon themselves to go the extra mile – not on the field, but in the locker room.

Following the game, the entire Paoli football team and coaching staff stayed behind to clean the locker rooms they had used. Without being asked, the team swept and mopped the floors, which had been drenched with mud from the stormy evening. Their unprompted act of service was noticed and appreciated by Eastern Greene’s Athletic Director, Aaron Buskirk, who took the time to report their outstanding behavior to the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA).

The IHSAA issued an official Exemplary Behavior Report to Paoli High School, commending the team for their sportsmanship and integrity. It’s a gesture that stands out as a reminder that young people today are still making a positive impact, even when far from home and with no expectation of recognition.

In an era where the actions of student-athletes are often scrutinized, the Paoli Rams proved that their values extend beyond just playing the game. By showing respect and responsibility without any prompting, they helped make life a little easier for the custodial staff and set an example for their peers.

Led by Coach Dittmer and his staff, the Paoli football team has not only represented their school with pride but has also shown the power of small acts of kindness – a bright moment of goodwill amid a muddy night.