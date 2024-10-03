The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently opened registration for their 20th annual Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Futurecast Luncheon, to be held Thursday, November 14th at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium in Jasper from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Attendees will enjoy lunch while receiving an update on world, national, state, and local economic outlooks for 2025 and beyond from a panel of economic experts.

This year’s panelists include:

-Dr. Chad Ham, Associate Professor of Accounting, Kelley School of Business

-Dr. Andrew Butters, Associate Professor of Business Economics & Public Policy, Kelley School of Business

-Dr. Russell Rhoads, Clinical Associate Professor of Financial Management, Kelley School of Business

“This event continues to be one our attendees look forward to every year. Our panelist will provide insights into key economic indicators such as GDP growth, inflation, interest rates, employment, and industry trends” states Jim McFaul, Service Project Chair for the Rotary Club of Dubois County

. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, which delivers quantitative data at this event that our community can lean on as they prepare for the next year.”

Community and Economic Development is one of Rotary International’s seven areas of focus. Proceeds from the event go toward the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Community Grants program. One hour of Economics CPE is available for CPAs.

Pre-registration is required to attend this event, and sponsorships are available. Individual tickets are $35. Interested parties should contact Jim McFaul at jimmcfaul@yahoo.com or call 812-630-5581. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Gary Schnell at gschnell@fullnet.com.

The deadline to register is Friday, November 7th