Ireland Elementary School was one of 283 schools recently honored by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) for achieving Indiana’s literacy goal of at least 95% of third graders reading proficiency. Ireland Elementary School was recognized for an IREAD Pass Percentage of 99%.

The IDOE supports schools and educators, as well as parents and families, in preparing students with foundational reading skills by making historical investments in literacy, totaling over $170 million.

By Celia Neukam

