The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced $11.04 million in funding to support dairy businesses and producers under the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives (DBI) grant program. The initiatives support small and mid-sized dairy businesses in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of dairy products.

This year’s funds are being awarded noncompetitively to the four current DBI Initiatives at California State University, Fresno, the University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, and the University of Wisconsin. The initiatives will use the funding to provide valuable technical assistance and sub-award funds to dairy farmers and businesses across their regions, supporting them with business plan development, marketing, and branding, as well as increasing access to innovative production and processing techniques to support the development of value-added products.

This year’s DBI projects include:

In California, Oregon, and Washington, the Pacific Coast Coalition will use $690,000 in new funding to continue revolutionizing the dairy sector by helping farmers tap into higher-value uses for milk, such as artisanal cheeses and organic dairy products. The Coalition’s workforce training program will ensure dairy businesses remain competitive, allowing producers to diversify markets and income.

In the Southeast, the University of Tennessee will use $3.45 million to support farmers across 12 states, enabling them to integrate innovative practices such as dairy innovation, product safety, farm sustainability, and workforce development to improve financial outcomes and diversify the dairy supply chain.

In the Northeast, Vermont’s Dairy Business Innovation Center will use $3.45 million to extend its reach. As of August 2024, this initiative has provided $31 million in support for 333 projects, ranging from farm modernization to energy efficiency improvements, all aimed at boosting resilience and efficiency across the region’s dairy sector.

The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance in Wisconsin will use $3.45 million to continue to empower dairy farmers and processors in the Midwest with grant programs and technical assistance, focusing on expanding market opportunities and supporting value-added dairy product innovation.

For more information, visit the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives webpage. Dairy farmers and businesses interested in the program must contact the appropriate initiative to be considered for direct technical assistance or a sub-award.