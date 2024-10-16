Jasper, Indiana based radio station, 100.9FM WBDC, has been broadcasting country music through the Southern Indiana airwaves just shy of 50-years. WBDC was the first-ever radio station in Southwestern Indiana to not only program country music, but to program country music 24 hours a day when they went live on December 23rd, 1975. Now, in October 2024, they have received the Indiana Broadcasters Association (IBA) 2024 Station of the Year Award.

Each year, the IBA recognizes state TV and Radio stations during the Best in Broadcasting Spectrum Awards, where companies from all-across Indiana send their “best” to be judged and possibly recognized as “best” in the state.

100.9FM WBDC has been nominated numerous times over the years with the IBA Spectrum Awards, taking home various distinctions highlighting their work in Radio Broadcast, including most recently, the 2023 Best Investigative Reporting for their “Twinning and Winning” News Story.

WBDC Program Director, Ty Hunter, shares his appreciation on receiving this award:

But, this award is not the only major distinction that 100.9FM WBDC gets to celebrate this year, as they also won 2024 Best Radio Local Community Impact and 2024 Best Investigative Reporting, for their work on the following projects:

Jared Atkins, Multi-Media Journalist for WBDC, William “Bill” Potter, General Manager of DCBroadcasting Inc. (Parent Company of WBDC), and Ty Hunter, Program Director of WBDC pose with their new awards.

Best Radio Local Community Impact: For the 42nd Annual WBDC Country Showdown presented by Mercy Urgent Care. The event was a highlight of community collaboration, with proceeds benefiting TRI-CAP, a Jasper-based nonprofit addressing the needs of low-income families in Dubois, Pike, and Warrick counties through various funding sources.

Best Radio News Investigative Reporting: For a detailed investigation into Differently Able, Inc., founded by Maleah Dearing to support families with special needs. The report shed light on the organization’s significant impact, inspired by her nephew with Down Syndrome and the creation of the annual “Sky Is The Limit” event she created.

As 100.9FM WBDC reaches their 50-year anniversary, they hope the community that has made them into what they are today will help them celebrate. They look forward to making 2025 a very special year.

Visit https://wbdc.us/ to see what the 2024 IBA Station of the Year is all about.