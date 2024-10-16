The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering upcoming Hunter Education classes across the state. To see a full list of classes around the state or to sign up, visit Register-Ed. Locally, classes will be held on the following dates:

October 19 , 8 a.m. at Princeton Indiana Fire 1, Princeton, IN

, 8 a.m. at Princeton Indiana Fire 1, Princeton, IN November 2 , 9 a.m. at Patoka Reservoir, Birdseye, IN

, 9 a.m. at Patoka Reservoir, Birdseye, IN November 8 , 6 p.m. at Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds, Huntingburg, IN

, 6 p.m. at Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds, Huntingburg, IN November 8, 6 p.m. at Sugar Ridge FWA, Winslow, IN

These classes cover safe firearm use, hunter ethics, game identification, and conservation management. Anyone born after December 31, 1986, must complete Hunter Education to purchase a hunting license. Classes are taught by trained instructors and Indiana Conservation Officers, and participants must attend all sessions to be certified.

Children under 11 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at each session.