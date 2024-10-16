Daviess Community Hospital is offering a free car seat clinic on Tuesday, October 29, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the hospital parking lot across the street from Heartland OB/GYN. This clinic provides families with an opportunity to ensure their child’s car seat is safely installed by a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician.

Appointments are required for the clinic, with each inspection lasting around 30 minutes. During the appointment, certified technicians will inspect car seats and provide hands-on guidance to ensure they are correctly installed, helping parents and caregivers ensure their children are as safe as possible on the road.

“This clinic is an excellent opportunity for families to make sure their little ones are protected in the event of an accident,” said Tracy Conroy, Daviess Community Hospital CEO. “Proper car seat installation can make all the difference when it comes to safety.”

To reserve a spot for the free car seat clinic, contact the DCH Child Passenger Safety Program at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1359.