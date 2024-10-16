At just 17 years old, Taylor Ferguson of Odon, Ind., is already making a profound impact in her community through her work with her certified therapy dog, Fetch. The 9-year-old Miniature American Shepherd has become a beloved presence at Daviess Community Hospital (DCH), where he and Taylor visit patients across multiple departments, spreading joy and comfort.

Today, during her fall break from North Daviess High School, Taylor and Fetch visited oncology patients at The Lohano Center for Advanced Medicine, as well as those in the hospital’s acute rehabilitation unit, med-surg floor, and lobby. They even stopped by to greet patients and families in the admitting area.

Fetch, certified through Therapy Dogs International in 2023, was retired from the dog show circuit in 2022 after a successful career, and Taylor decided he would make an ideal therapy dog due to his calm demeanor and love for meeting new people. “Fetch has always been a beautiful, well-behaved dog,” said Taylor. “He was easy to train, and his gentle nature makes him the perfect companion for this type of work.”

Taylor’s inspiration to work with therapy dogs began in the sixth grade, when her school hosted a therapy dog during a presentation. “Seeing how much of a difference a therapy dog could make really stuck with me,” she said. “I knew then that I wanted to do something that could help people in a similar way.”

In addition to her passion for therapy dogs, Taylor has decided to pursue a career in occupational therapy and hopes to incorporate therapy animals into her future practice. “I want to help people get back to their lives and regain their independence, and I think therapy dogs can play an important role in that process,” Taylor said. She plans to attend Indiana State University in Terre Haute after she graduates and intends to continue visiting DCH with Fetch during her school breaks.

Recently, Taylor has started transporting Fetch in a wagon during their visits due to his developing arthritis. “While he can still walk, the wagon keeps him from becoming exhausted too quickly,” she explained. “This way, we can keep making rounds and bringing smiles to everyone.”

Taylor’s dedication to helping others hasn’t gone unnoticed by her family, including her grandmother, Sharon Mead, RN, OCN, ONN-CG, the Oncology Nurse Navigator at DCH. “Taylor has such a big heart, and her visits with Fetch truly brighten the day for so many people,” Mead said. “I’ve seen firsthand the joy they bring to our patients, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Taylor and her sister, Aubrey, began showing Miniature American Shepherds approximately nine years ago after getting Fetch. His excellent behavior and natural beauty inspired them to enter the world of dog shows, but once Fetch retired from that role, Taylor found a new way for him to make a difference.

“I love giving back to the community, and this is the best way I know how,” Taylor said. “I get so much joy seeing how Fetch can lift people’s spirits, and I’m excited to keep doing this for as long as possible.”

For more information about therapy dog visits at Daviess Community Hospital, please contact the hospital at (812) 254-2760.