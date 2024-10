The Martin County Recycling Center will hold a fall cleanup event on October 25th and 26th. Cleanup hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the 25th and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the 26th.

Fees are $20 for small pickups, $30 for full-size pickups, and $40 for trailers. Hazardous waste disposal will incur additional charges.

The recycling center is located at 500 Industrial Park Drive in Loogootee.