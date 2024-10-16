In a heartwarming display of unity, firefighters and police officers in Warrick County are setting aside their friendly rivalry to support a greater cause. Sixteen agencies, including the Lynnville Police Department, have teamed up to organize a county-wide hurricane relief drive, collecting much-needed supplies for those affected by hurricanes in Marshall, North Carolina.

The drive will take place on October 19th and 20th from 11 AM to 3 PM, with multiple drop-off locations available across Warrick County. Residents are encouraged to bring donations to any fire department in the county, including the Boonville, Chandler, Elberfeld, Yankeetown, Owen/Skelton Township, Lynnville, Newburgh, Ohio Township, and Pigeon Township Fire Departments.

A wide range of supplies are needed, including water, electrolyte mixes, chainsaw fuel, protective gear, cleaning supplies, batteries, and more. Both everyday necessities like warm clothing and feminine hygiene products, as well as specialty items such as camp stoves and generators, are requested to aid in the recovery effort.

For more information or a complete list of supplies, residents can refer to the flyers posted by participating agencies or contact their local fire department.